Megan Tatum
Megan is a freelance writer and editor.
- News
M&S, Ocado and Just Eat to share Gen Z success at The Grocer conference
Attendees will benefit from a programme full of exclusive research, featuring top influencers, agenda-setting case studies and expert presentations
- News
Gen Z marketing conference programme unveiled by The Grocer
Taking place on Tuesday 14 March at Kings Place in London, the event will explore everything the industry needs to know about how to win with gen Z in grocery
- Long reads
The Grocer Top Products Survey 2022: How can brands stay in focus?
Commodity price hikes, the war in Ukraine and inflation have changed the way Brits shop in the past year, while also piling pressure on suppliers and retailers. Which brands and categories have negotiated the system shock best?
- Analysis & Features
The Grocer’s New Product Awards 2022: value shines through among winners
Though price and a strong sense of value ran through many launches, the existing macro trends of health, sustainability and convenience remained among this year’s winners
- Analysis & Features
Oatly: is the plucky alt-milk challenger brand plucked?
Oatly is struggling to make it work as a corporate giant, with investors unnerved by mounting costs, strained sales, and a series of PR gaffes. What is going wrong?
- Reports
Oatly’s top four PR fails
’If you’re just depending on the emotional loyalty of your brand that’s not much fun’
- Analysis & Features
Posh butters and squeezable udders: how to add value in dairy
Against a backdrop of soaring prices, The Grocer charged five creative agencies with pitching dairy products Brits would be happy to pay more for
- Analysis & Features
Can gene editing ease the cost of living crisis?
The UK is breaking from the EU to press ahead with gene editing. Could it cut costs on shelves? And is it even worth the risk?
- Analysis & Features
Can the EU’s stance on genetic engineering last?
A 2001 directive was introduced that applied a de facto ban to the technology
- Analysis & Features
Is Beyond Meat beyond hope? And what its slump says about the other plant-based players
Beyond Meat was on fire following its 2019 IPO, yet it’s since crashed and burned. The fall raises questions for the entire plant-based sector
- Analysis & Features
Five NFT projects started by food and drink brands
To accompany the launch of its sparkling rosé, alcohol-free wine brand Noughty commissioned artist Phil Miller to create an art NFT
- Analysis & Features
Time for a virtual beer? How food & drink is taking on the metaverse
The metaverse. NFTs. Web3. The new digital age is here, though for many it remains a mystery. So why are the likes of McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Pringles getting involved?
- Category Report
The battle of baked goods: category report 2022
Sweet bakery is winning the war for shoppers as wrapped bread declines. But could HFSS regulations redraw the battle lines?
- Analysis & Features
The towns taking junk food bans into their own hands
Following the success of TfL’s junk food ad ban, over 80 local councils plan to follow suit. Could chocolate and cheeseburgers soon disappear from billboards forever?
- Category Report
How Boots bounced back from the pandemic: personal care category report 2022
As Covid restrictions ease, the high street pharmacy has regained personal care share. What can the supermarkets learn from it?
- Rankings
The great grocery punch-up: Britain’s Biggest Brands 2022
Brands triumphed during the lockdown era. But as restrictions come to an end, inflation soars and the supply chain crisis worsens, own label looks ready to stage a comeback
- Rankings
Britain’s Biggest Brands 2022: who’s up and who’s down?
Here are the brands that enjoyed the biggest rise this year – and those that fell the furthest
- Analysis & Features
The biggest funding rounds in cultured meat startups
Dive into the top 10 funding rounds for European biotechs developing protein alternatives and the biggest investments around the globe
- Analysis & Features
How 2021’s cultured meat controversy exploded
A facility producing about 6.8 kilotons would cost from $17-$23 per pound of meat
- Analysis & Features
Is cultured meat ‘pure science’ or a billion-dollar con?
Almost a decade since the unveiling of the first lab-grown burger, no business has been able to make it commercially viable. But that’s not stopped the money rolling in