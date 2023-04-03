Bel UK’s vegan cheese brand Nurishh has expanded its offering with the launch of a new plant-based Greek Style Cubes line.

The cubes (rsp: £2.70/150g) are dairy, lactose and gluten-free and are high in vitamin B12 and offer a lower calorie and fat content that the brand’s main competitor, Bel claimed.

The brand said it hoped the expansion would “plant the seed for further growth”.

The product is available in a diced format and comes in a resealable pack to preserve freshness. It is available exclusively in Sainsbury’s.

“Joining our delicious and diverse product range, providing consumers with all the ingredients and inspiration to create great-tasting plant-based dishes for every occasion, the new launch is set to see sales soaring as it arrives in perfect time to tap into its seasonal appeal,” said Justine de Monès, senior brand manager at Nurishh.

The cubes join the rest of the range, which includes a plant-based alternative to camembert, a mozzarella-style block, a cheddar & mozzarella-style grated blend, cheddar style slices, a garlic & herbs spread and parmesan alternative Grand Vegiano.

“With taste perception being the number one barrier of the category, our Nurishh range challenges that with unique recipes which can be enjoyed by the entire family, regardless of their diet,” added de Monès.

“What’s more, the expanding range is also helping our retailer partners meet increasing consumer demand, as the appetite for plant-based cheese alternatives continues to grow.”