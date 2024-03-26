Free-from snacking challenger Crave has launched a peanut-free take on peanut butter.

Called P’Not Butter, the “luscious and crunchy” NPD – which is claimed to offer “the perfect touch of nutty flavour, minus the peanuts” – is made from sunflower seeds.

It will roll into Asda on 8 April and Sainsbury’s on 14 April (rsp: £4/200g).

The NPD was developed based on the insight that peanut allergies affect approximately 2% children in the UK – and they are on the rise.

Crave founder Rob Brice said the sunflower seeds in the spread had been roasted “to give them that tasty ‘peanutty’ crunch”.

“Importantly, we’ve also excluded soya in our spread, therefore excluding all the major food allergens,” he added.

It follows the launch of the brand’s hazelnut-free chocolate spread last March. Originally called Notella, Crave was forced to change the name of the product to Sir Spread-a-Lot in summer following a legal challenge from Ferrero.

At the same time, the copycat brand also changed the name of its Wots’inits and Monster Feet bagged snacks to Hot & Spicy Hot Dawgs and Noughties, following a legal challenge from PepsiCo.

Crave made its first foray into biscuits in December with the launch of Birthday Bisco’s, which comprise vegan and gluten-free golden biscuits sandwiched together with a vanilla cream filling and studded with rainbow sprinkles.