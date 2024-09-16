Freja is to debut a range of instant bone broth sachets.

Hailed by the brand as a “delicious, clean-label alternative” to regular “ultra-processed” stock cubes, the sachets will land on Ocado, Amazon and DTC (rsp: £5.99/4x15g) from 1 October.

Available in Beef and Chicken, the sachets were “high in protein, packed with collagen and nutrient-rich”, Freja said.

The stock cube category was “emblematic of everything that’s wrong with our food today”, said Freja co-founder Ed Armitage.

Traditional stocks and broths were “some of the most nutritionally dense and complete foods around” but had been replaced by “little cubes of ultra-processed rubbish with almost no nutritional value”, Armitage claimed.

“Other food categories have had their ‘better for you’ moments, but nothing has really changed in the stock cube aisle for 30 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the clean-eating, functional food buyer was “completely excluded from the category”.

Freja’s Instant Bone Broth range – which had taken two years to develop – would offer “convenient and affordable alternatives” that tasted better and provided “significant nutritional value”, Armitage added.

The gluten and dairy-free sachets are made from bone broth powder, natural yeast extract, dried herbs and vegetables. They contain up to 11g of protein and up to 7g of collagen, and fewer than 60 calories per serving.

The instant bone broth could be prepared in the same way as regular stock, by adding one sachet to 500ml of hot water for cooking, or 250ml to create a “delicious savoury drink”, according to Freja.

The NPD comes after the brand added a range of “creamy and indulgent” powdered shakes earlier this year.

The shakes promised to perform “the work of a protein shake, a collagen supplement, and an electrolyte powder all in one”, Freja said at the time.