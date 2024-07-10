Heinz has expanded its pasta sauce range with a trio of variants inspired by TikTok trends.

Tomato, Sicilian Lemon & Ricotta; Tomato, Black Garlic & Roasted Garlic; and Tomato & Spicy ‘Nduja have joined the lineup.

The sauces, made using Italian-grown tomatoes, have rolled into Morrisons, Waitrose and Ocado (rsp: £2.50/350g) and are also available DTC, via Heinz to Home.

Tomato, Sicilian Lemon & Ricotta was “the number one trending pasta dish” on culinary trend watching site Tastewise in 2023, said Heinz.

Meanwhile, garlic was “the number one ingredient used in viral pasta dishes on social media”. Heinz said it had added its own “culinary twist” on the trend with the inclusion of black garlic in its Tomato, Black Garlic & Roasted Garlic sauce.

Finally, Tomato & Spicy ‘Nduja Pasta sauce responded to “the recent explosion of ‘nduja-inspired recipes across the UK and the growing number of people using this delightfully spicy sausage from the southern region of Calabria to pimp their everyday dishes”, said Heinz.

“Introducing new recipes is one of the ways we’re continuing to disrupt and drive excitement in the pasta sauce category,” said Heinz head of culinary tomato Alessandra Sega.

“Inspired by viral trends on social media and restaurants, our new Heinz pasta sauces bring a culinary twist to the kitchen, and they taste ridiculously good,” Sega added.

It comes after Heinz teamed up with Absolut to launch a limited-edition tomato vodka pasta sauce into Waitrose last April.

The sauce was inspired by Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta recipe, which went viral after the supermodel posted it to Instagram and TikTok in 2020.