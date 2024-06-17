Lavazza has become the latest coffee brand to move into RTD iced coffee.

Cans in Espresso & Milk, Caffè Latte, and Cappuccino rolled out via Amazon and the brand’s DTC store (rsp from: £2.50/250ml).

A limited-edition Cappucino Protein variant (rsp: £2.75) has also launched exclusively via DTC.

The drinks are made with 100% arabica coffee and semi-skimmed milk.

They were the “perfect cold post-workout refreshment or convenient on-the-go beverage for those seeking a delicious and nutritious boost”, Lavazza said.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new range of iced ready-to-drink coffee cans, inspired by authentic Italian recipes,” said Massimo Pepe, regional director UK & Nordics at Lavazza. “With four delicious varieties to choose from, including the limited-edition Cappuccino Protein, we’re excited to offer a convenient and nutritious option for coffee lovers on the go.”

Lavazza joins the likes of Ueshima Coffee Company and Grind in adding ready-to-drink coffee propositions to its roster in recent months.

Market leader Starbucks has also expanded its range, debuting a trio of iced coffees with protein.

Younger millennial and gen Z shoppers are increasingly opting for coffee served cold.

According to a study commissioned by Nestlé, 32% of the coffee consumed out of home globally was cold in 2023, the equivalent of one in every three cups.