Plant-based ingredients supplier Marigold Health Products has made its first foray into healthy snacking, adding its Engevita nutritional yeast to popcorn.

Called Popcorn Plus (rsp: 99p/20g), the NPD is claimed to offer a “satisfying cheesy taste” without the use of animal-derived ingredients.

Engevita nutritional yeast (aka nooch) is often included in vegan recipes to mimic the flavour of cheese. It is fortified with vitamin B12 and vitamin D.

The NPD has rolled into independent stores to coincide with Veganuary.

“After some thorough and fun production trials, Marigold is very happy to introduce a healthier snack, based upon wholegrain popcorn and our ever-popular Engevita nutritional yeast,” said Marigold MD Peter Langsam.

It comes after Marigold expanded its range of Engevita nutritional yeast flakes with a Protein & Fibre variant early last year, for which it scooped a bronze award in the ‘Plant-based savoury’ category at The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023.

Founded in 1978, Marigold’s portfolio also includes bouillon, gravy and meat alternatives.

As reported by The Grocer, the company’s London distribution warehouse and offices were destroyed by a fire in 2019, causing the company to cease operation of its distribution business.

Marigold was hit with costs of £1.3m relating to the fire and stock worth £2m was destroyed.