Onken has launched Greek Style Natural Set Yogurt as the latest addition to its natural product range.

The product (rsp: £1.95/500g) is a source of protein and contains live cultures.

The brand said it had worked with chefs to ensure the yoghurt worked in various culinary applications to offer a rich and creamy addition and a mild flavour.

It added that the product worked well as part of a marinade or in a dip or spread.

“We know our consumers love using our Natural Set Yogurt as a healthy alternative to other fats in their cooking,” said Mathilde van Roon, head of Onken, Emmi UK. “That’s why we’re excited to expand our natural range with the new Greek Style Natural Set Yogurt, designed perfectly for cooking and baking - and chef approved!”

The launch coincides with the brand’s ‘Feed Your Inner Happiness’ campaign providing cooking and life hacks, with a little help from Onken.

It launches in Morrisons in store and online from 16 September.

You can now secure your tickets to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards!

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.

See this year’s finalists and book your seat here.