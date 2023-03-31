Quorn has launched a vegan Quorn Katsu Fillets line in an expansion of its chilled range.

The vegan Katsu Fillets (rsp: £3.75/ 280g) will be available in Tesco from 3 April, Morrisons and Waitrose from 17 April and Asda on 26 June.

The launch of the chiucken alternative is the latest addition to the brand’s ‘fakeaway’ lineup following its Quorn Tempura Fillets, which launched last year. The Katsu NPD was designed to be “easy to cook, taste delicious and offer great value”, Quorn said.

The fillets are made using Quorn vegan fillet coated in panko-style crumbs and served with a coconutty katsu curry sauce sachet. They are high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.

“Taste is still the key consideration for most, with shoppers inspired by different dishes that they have experienced in out of home settings,” said Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn Foods UK.

“Crispy coated meat-free chicken continues to be a consumer favourite and many people are recreating their favourites at home, looking to treat themselves whilst tightening the belt.”

The brand said it was adding more choice to the chiller by using “flavours and textures that we know are popular”, explaining that it saw katsu as “very on trend”.

The fillets come in an oven-ready tray so can be put straight in the oven and ready to serve in 20 minutes.