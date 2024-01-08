The Gym Kitchen has expanded into food to go, launching a range of wraps and Chicken Bites into Tesco.

The wraps – available in Piri Piri Chicken and Chicken Tikka variants (rsp: £3) – each weigh in at under 370 calories, while providing up to 24g protein.

Chicken Bites (rsp: £1.50/94g), meanwhile, are available with a choice of either a BBQ or Sweet Chilli dipping sauce. They provide 11g of protein and fewer than 166 calories per serving.

All four SKUs have rolled into Tesco chillers.

The Gym Kitchen has also launched a duo of ready meals – Roast Chicken Dinner and Katsu Chicken Curry (both rsps: £3.75/400g) – into Asda, and secured Sainsbury’s listings for its hero recipes including Thai Green Curry, Piri Piri Chicken and Chicken Tikka.

“January is a huge month for us as we continue our NPD drive, tapping into the lunchtime occasion with a launch in food to go, and we are absolutely delighted to make our debut in Sainsbury’s,” said The Gym Kitchen founder Segun Akinwoleola.

“We are incredibly excited to share yet more exciting products with our consumers – keeping our range fresh and ahead of the curve is a major focus for us.”

It comes after The Gym Kitchen was selected as a beneficiary of Channel 4’s Black in Business Initiative in September and was awarded a free TV ad campaign worth £100k, which will run later this year.

In October, the brand launched a trio of high-protein cheesecake desserts into Tesco.