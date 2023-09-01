Plant-based dogfood startup The Pack has added a nutritionally complete, oven-baked SKU.

Billed as the “first of its kind in Europe”, the vegan product contains peanut butter, sweet potato, apple, pumpkin and beetroot with botanicals and herbs.

A strain of fermented rye was also added to the mix to “improve the health of dogs’ microbiome”.

Unlike many extruded kibble products on the market, the NPD was cooked at a lower temperature for a longer time, which helped “lock in nutrients” and increase palatability, according to The Pack.

It is currently available for pre-order on a 30% off promotion via the brand’s webstore in 100g samples (rsp: £2.99) and 5kg packs (rsp: £49.99).

Plus, all pre-order shoppers will be automatically entered into a competition to win one year’s supply of dogfood, worth over £1,000.

“We’ve spent over a year working with nutrition and taste experts refining this recipe and have included post and prebiotics to help enrich the dog’s gut microbiome,” said The Pack co-founder Damien Clarkson.

“Seeing this product outperform meat in taste tests has been incredibly exciting and when we sent sample bags to our existing customers, 96% responded saying they will be buying the food.”

The Pack made its market debut in September 2021 with a range of plant-based wet dogfood designed to simulate meat.

It launched its first out-of-home ad campaign in January 2022, taking over phone boxes in London’s “dog-friendly neighbourhoods”.