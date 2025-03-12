Lactalis UK & Ireland has announced the launch of a protein range under its Lindahls brand.

The Lindahls protein cheese lines were developed in response to growing demand for dairy protein and includes high-protein and low-fat cheeses such as Cottage Cheese, Gouda Slices, Greek Cheese and Quark.

The range is available in retail from March and targets affluent and urban shoppers over 45, who exercise regularly and are seeking out protein for weight loss and maintenance, as well as muscle recovery.

The Protein Cottage Cheese (rsp: £1.50/175g) contains 25g of protein per pot and is made with skimmed milk. The brand said it offered a chance to add value to a category which is currently dominated by own label.

Protein Gouda Slices (rsp: £2/five slices) are “full of flavour, easy to melt and offer consumers a ‘better for you’ alternative”. The slices are 30% protein and suitable for vegetarians.

Meanwhile, the Protein Greek Cheese (rsp: £2.25/135g) is designed to drive more shoppers into Greek salad cheese with a “healthy yet flavoursome alternative” including 27g of protein per pack and reduced fat.

The Quark (rsp: £2.50/500g) SKU is a soft and creamy cheese offering 65g of protein.

The range also includes two fat-free flavoured protein milk drinks (rsp: £3.25/500ml) with collagen, available in Chocolate and Strawberry flavours. They offer 38g of protein and 11g of collagen per bottle, with vitamin C and no added sugars.

The launch will be supported by a brand uplift and investment of £2.5m in 2025, including multichannel advertising using the Nestlé Lindahls Good Move stop-motion campaign across TV, broadcast, BVOD and social media until 31 March.

There will also be investment in influencer campaigns and in-store and online shopper activations.

The Cottage Cheese and Gouda Slices will be available in Waitrose from 19 March and Ocado from 26 March. These two lines along with the Protein Quark will then launch into Morrisons on 12 May, with Greek Cheese joining the shelves on 19 May.