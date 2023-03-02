Marks & Spencer has unveiled its 2023 own-label Easter range, which features long-time favourites like Percy (the Pig) and Colin (the Caterpillar) – but with new additions like Curly the Puppy, who gives major taxidermy vibes but may well be delicious.

Sweet treats include the Extremely Chocolatey Giant Hot Cross Bun Egg, a hollow chocolate egg flavoured with hot cross bun spice and raisins.

The savoury options are where the real innovation lies, tapping into the nation’s love of the hot cross bun and myriad spins on the traditional HCB. The range includes the BLT contained in a cheesy hot cross bun.

Now, that’s not just any Easter lineup…