Marks & Spencer has unveiled its 2023 own-label Easter range, which features long-time favourites like Percy (the Pig) and Colin (the Caterpillar) – but with new additions like Curly the Puppy, who gives major taxidermy vibes but may well be delicious.
Sweet treats include the Extremely Chocolatey Giant Hot Cross Bun Egg, a hollow chocolate egg flavoured with hot cross bun spice and raisins.
The savoury options are where the real innovation lies, tapping into the nation’s love of the hot cross bun and myriad spins on the traditional HCB. The range includes the BLT contained in a cheesy hot cross bun.
Now, that’s not just any Easter lineup…
Curly The Puppy
£6/155g
Marbled white and milk chocolate dog-shaped Easter egg.
Chocosaurus Rex
£6/135g
Chocosaurus Rex made from milk chocolate with white chocolate eyes.
Extremely Chocolatey Giant Hot Cross Bun Egg
£9/340g
A hollow Easter egg, using M&S hot cross bun spice flavoured milk chocolate, raisins and orange jelly nuggets, and decorated with a white chocolate cross.
23 Carrot Gold Egg
£9/140g
23 Carrot Gold Egg made with blond chocolate and decorated with real gold leaf, milk and white chocolate bunny ears and filled with salted caramel.
Percy Pig and Colin The Caterpillar Egg Hunt Buckets
£6/155g-175g
Eight foiled hollow milk chocolate eggs and a mini bag of Percy Piglets/mini Colin faces in a Percy Pig/Colin themed bucket.
Collection Handcrafted Golden Blond Egg
£12/300g
Collection Handcrafted Golden Blond Egg made from white chocolate with caramelised sugar egg. With a bag of cocoa dusted milk chocolate mini eggs filled with an indulgent milk chocolate ganache.
Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Buns
£1.90/260g
Four Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Buns made with milk and dark chocolate.
Hot Cross Bun BLT
£4.75
The classic BLT with a twist – Beechwood smoked maple cured British bacon, semi-dried tomatoes, lettuce and smoky mayo in a cheddar cheese and red leicester hot cross bun.
Easter Dine In for £20
£20
Choice of one main and three sides
Available from 5 April
Options include slow-cooked bone-in British lamb shoulder, oil-dressed emperor carrots and red onion with lemon and herb butter, cheesy green vegetable bake, smashed new potatoes with salsa verde and more. A plant-based option includes the Plant Kitchen Roast Butternut Squash & Spinach Pie.
