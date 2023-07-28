Tesco has launched Taste Shack, a new brand designed to ‘spice up the nation’s mealtimes’.

With a focus on ready-to-cook chicken-centred mains and sides to accompany, this exclusive range offers a spicy selection of restaurant-inspired dishes. From the fiery piri piri chicken breasts coated in a punchy marinade, to the zesty lemon and herb half chicken infused with aromatic herbs and spices, Taste Shack promises to spice up summer dining experiences.

Mains

Piri Piri Chicken Breasts

£4/365g

Skin-on chicken breast fillets coated in a piri piri spicy marinade and seasoning.

 

Southern Fried Mini Fillets

£3.35/305g

Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.

 

Southern Fried Drums and Thighs

£4/800g

Chicken thighs and drumsticks in a lightly spiced southern fried breadcrumb coating.

 

Lemon & Herb Half Chicken

£4.50/725g

Half chicken marinated in a zesty lemon and herb sauce for added flavour.

 

Piri Piri Half Chicken

£4.50/725g

Tender and spicy half chicken marinated in a fiery piri piri sauce.

 

Sides

Spicy Rice

£2.25/300g

Long grain rice with diced red peppers, lightly spiced with smoked paprika and cayenne pepper.

 

Piri Piri Chips

£2.50/400g

Crispy, golden chips topped with a spicy piri piri seasoning.

 

Punchy Peas

£2.25/220g

Peas coated with a parsley, mint and chilli dressing.

 

Crispy Onion Rings

£2.25/200g

Sweet golden onion rings fried in a light and crispy batter.

 

Garlic Ciabatta

£2.15/360g

Crisp and buttery ciabatta slices topped with garlic and parsley.

  

Crispy Battered Wedges

£2.50/300g

Potato wedges coated and cooked in a batter lightly seasoned with garlic, black pepper and cumin.

 

Juicy Corn Bites

£2.50/241g

Sweetcorn bites with a chargrilled finish.

 

Creamy Coleslaw

£1.40/500g

Crunchy shredded cabbage and carrot with diced onion, mixed in a mayonnaise dressing.

 

Crispy Chicken Pops

£3/128g

Golden chicken breast bites seasoned with black pepper and garlic, coated in breadcrumbs.

 

Fiery Chicken Wings

£3/365g

Chicken wings coated in a spicy, zingy marinade, with a hot piri piri sauce.

 

Dips & sauces

Chicken Gravy

£2/200g

Chicken gravy made with an onion and black pepper seasoning.

 

Ultimate Dip Stacker

£2/180g

A trio of tangy barbecue sauce, spicy piri piri mayonnaise and fiery hot sauce.

