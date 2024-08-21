Ready-to-drink protein brand Ufit has hired fmcg veteran Tony Holmes to be its new managing director.

Ufit has appointed Holmes to replace founder Austin Bailey, who is stepping down, a little after two years after selling the business to The Weetabix Food Company.

He brought “a breadth of senior commercial and directorial experience to the company”, Weetabix said. Prior to joining Ufit, he was COO of gluten-free oats market leader Glebe Farm Foods.

In a near 40-year career, he has also held notable positions including managing director of VBites Food and sales director of Bestway Wholesale.

“Tony is the perfect choice to lead the next chapter in Ufit’s progression,” said Bailey. “Having driven the success of both independent challengers and established sector leaders alike, his knowledge and experience is invaluable to the company’s continued growth.”

Bailey’s departure comes shortly after Ufit announced co-founder Terry Adams would also be exiting the business, handing over the role of marketing director to Angie Turner.

Alongside Adams and former sales director Huw Miller, Bailey founded Ufit in 2014, turning the brand into a multimillion revenue business.

Weetabix swooped for Ufit in April 2022, spending a reported £30m to acquire its parent company Lacka Foods.

“Since taking Ufit under the Weetabix family’s wing, we have been delighted to see it has continued to grow from strength to strength within the market as the UK’s leading high-protein drink brand,” said Weetabix UK & Ireland MD Sally Abbott.

“We thank both Austin and Terry for their hard work and dedication,” she continued. “Now, with a fresh team of experienced and senior leadership at the helm, we’re excited to see what’s in store for the future of the brand.”