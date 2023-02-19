It took the government almost a year to respond to Leon restaurant founder Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy.

When it did finally produce its 27-page reply to his near 400-page analysis of the problems at the heart of the food industry, it was widely regarded as, in Dimbleby’s own words, “a list of policies rather than a strategy”.

But while many of his sweeping proposals – such as a raft of new taxes on HFSS foods, limits on meat consumption and a radical new approach to land use – were ignored, one key element of the plan has now come to fruition, with the launch of the Food Data Transparency Partnership (FDTP).

So what is the new body and how significant could it become in setting the industry agenda when it comes to the biggest challenges on health and the environment?

Last week, The Grocer revealed the partnership had been set a five-year mission to draw up a system of mandatory measurement to be used by the industry to measure its impact across three areas: public health (including HFSS and the war on obesity), animal welfare and supply chain emissions. A fourth working group will be charged with ensuring there is transparent reporting and developing the data to back it up, though ministers have avoided using Dimbleby’s term of a “national database” – possibly a step too far for a government uneasy about notions of a nanny state.

The FDTP will involve more than 60 key industry figures, headed by co-chairs Chris Tyas, the former Nestlé supply chain veteran, and David Kennedy, director general for food, biosecurity and trade at Defra.

The pair have emerged as among the most influential people in the industry, having headed the FRIF ‘war room’ body set up during the pandemic and maintained after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, as the supply chain faced a string of emergencies.

The partnership also bears the strong imprint of the Food Standards Agency, which, along with Defra and the DHSC, will co-chair its committees from a government perspective.

The red tape involved in developing common metrics for areas such as Scope 3 emissions, environmental labelling and animal welfare is already emerging as a major concern, with fears it could make developments like front of pack traffic light labelling seem like child’s play.

“There is a very mixed reaction amongst the industry,” says one supplier source. “We have concerns over the workload.”

“And at the end of the day it just doesn’t really seem like a Tory policy,” the source adds.

Indeed, coming after last year’s rowback on the proposed crackdown on HFSS advertising, and delays to environmental policies such as a deposit return scheme and mandatory food waste reporting, – not to mention the dismantling of PHE – the new partnership is seen as something of an unexpected jolt in government decision making.

Another industry source says: “To be honest I’m gobsmacked that the government has gone ahead with this. We weren’t sure the way things would go under [environment secretary] Thérèse Coffey and for a while it looked like it wouldn’t go ahead. But this is a huge development for the industry.”

With UK ministers said to be looking to unravel hundreds of EU laws, there is now a question over whether the FDTP’s requirements will in effect simply replicate them.

“In some ways this move reflects the direction of travel industry must go down, considering the race to net zero, health etc, but it is also a potential minefield,” says a legal source.

“If the EU had proposed this, no doubt the Brexiteers would all have been up in arms.”

There are also questions over how the body will interact with the Food & Drink Sector Council, now under former FSA CEO Tim Smith, which was also set up to tackle key challenges such as sustainability.

Yet the idea of creating a level playing field for reporting also carries powerful support. The likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Iceland, Greggs, Co-op, Greencore, Morrisons and Nando’s have already indicated their backing for what they have billed as an “historic transparency drive”.