Asian restaurant and food-to-go brand Itsu is to launch its sparkling flavoured water range into grocery.

Called Zen’water, the range comprises canned carbonated waters in Peach & Lychee, Lemon & Yuzu, Cucumber & Mint and Ginger & Lime.

The range was first debuted by Itsu in 2017 and rolled out into its restaurants in redesigned slimline cans earlier this month.

Initially, Peach & Lychee and Lemon & Yuzu (both rsps: £1.50/330ml) will launch in Waitrose stores from 1 May. Both flavours will be available in chilled food-to-go fridges as part of the retailer’s £5 lunch deal.

All four flavours will then land on Ocado later next month.

The waters, which were calorie and sugar-free, and contained no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners, were “uniquely positioned to bring innovation to the lunch time meal occasion”, Itsu said.

The brand, which entered grocery in 2012 and now has products spanning 10 categories including frozen, food-to-go and sauces, said it had decided to bring Zen’water to the off-trade after seeing strong demand alongside food sold in its restaurants and stores.

“Already hugely popular amongst Itsu restaurant customers, Zen’water is the bestselling soft drink bought with cold lunch options (sushi, salads & rice boxes), out-selling Coca-Cola,” said Jamie Patrick, drinks controller at Itsu Grocery.

The drinks would pair “beautifully with our blossoming Asian-inspired food range in grocery”, Patrick claimed.

He hinted further drinks NPD from Itsu was in development, adding the launch of Zen’water was only “the start of our journey into drinks in grocery”.

Formed as a standalone business unit under the Itsu group umbrella in 2011, Itsu’s grocery unit saw a 37% jump in its sales in the 12 months to September 2022, according to accounts published last September.

Itsu said at the time revenues were “on course” to surpass £50m this year, driven by new listings and NPD.