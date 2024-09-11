Co-op is tripling the number of products under its membership pricing for the rest of the year, adding more than 100 new money-saving offers across branded and own-label goods.

The convenience retailer said the additions, which will change every three weeks, mean members can enjoy a greater range of savings on fruit & veg, cupboard essentials, as well as fridge and freezer fillers.

These include Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Tub 465ml offered to members for £3.00, saving £2.50, as well Cathedral City Cheese 350g for £2.50, while non-members pay £4.

Alcohol is also part of the 100 new monthly deals, such as a four-pack of Carlsberg for £4.25, saving members £1.04.

Co-op is also introducing a new premium meal deal with a main, side and bottle of wine, priced at £10 for members and £12 for non-members. It is the first time Co-op will run an Irresistible meal deal that is not seasonal, such as its Valentine’s Day offer.

The move represents a 252% increase on the number of member deals across its 2,400 stores. Co-op said it intended to “turbo-charge” the offers to its 5.5 million members after it began membership pricing in April 2023.

“Offering great value to our shoppers as a convenience retailer is a priority for us and we’re thrilled to be supercharging our member deals for the rest of the year, with even more market-leading offers to be found across our 2,400 stores alongside those much-loved promotional favourites,” said Co-op propositions director Adele Balmforth.