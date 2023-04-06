A flurry of promotions on seasonal lines helped keep a lid on inflation for our Easter-themed shopping basket this week.

Despite rising prices showing little sign of abating, our list was on average 0.9% cheaper year on year and 7.5% cheaper month on month. In the same week last year, the retailers would most likely not have been running such deep discounts as Easter fell later in April.

The biggest impact was on the whole leg of lamb, which was 26% cheaper year on year. This was mainly down to Asda and Sainsbury’s half-price deals and Waitrose’s third-off promotion.

In total, seven items were cheaper than a year ago, including the hot cross buns and Lindt mini eggs, both down 3%.

There was, however, still evidence of severe inflation in the market. The mozzarella (see right) was 61% more expensive than April 2022, while the own brand sugar was up 54%. Dove bodywash was 36% more expensive and there was a 35% jump for both the potatoes and the free-range eggs.

The lamb deals also had a major impact on the cheapest basket. Sainsbury’s and Asda came in much cheaper than rivals, with the former narrowly cheapest overall.

At £88.31, Sainsbury’s came in 23p cheaper than Asda and was also exclusively cheapest for the blackberries, double cream, Fibre One cake bars and the Innocent kids’ smoothies.

Asda was cheapest for 19 products, exclusively for seven.

Tesco came in £16.67 dearer than Sainsbury’s, though its Clubcard Prices initiative would have narrowed the gap to £9.52.

There was just 83p separating Morrisons and Waitrose, with the latter’s lamb deal aiding its competitiveness. At £107.65, Morrisons was £19.34 pricier than Sainsbury’s despite offering the lowest price for 14 items. Waitrose was £20.17 more expensive at £108.48.