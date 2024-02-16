Morrisons claimed a decisive win in the latest Grocer 33 online shop, beating a strong challenge from four out of six of its major grocery rivals.

The retailer scored a stellar 93 for this London-based order, which our shopper hailed as a “very smooth process from ordering online to delivery”.

Our shopper received a full order of 33 items, having accepted one suggested alternative during the ordering process to replace a not-stocked item. The driver was also praised as polite and punctual.

Behind Morrisons, just four points separated the next four retailers. Tesco claimed the runner-up spot with 86 points for its delivery in Cheltenham. Our shopper also received 33 items, having agreed to three alternatives while ordering. Our shopper received useful updates on the “friendly and polite” driver’s progress.

Third-placed Sainsbury’s in Stamford scored 84 points. The only negatives were short-dated raspberries, for which our shopper was refunded, and some technical issues when trying to book a delivery slot.

Asda was close behind with 83 points – a score that was boosted by Lee, the driver who delivered our shopper’s groceries. The driver recognised this was the first time our shopper had used the retailer for home delivery, and was described as “an absolute credit to Asda”.

As well as explaining which were the ambient, fresh, chilled and frozen items, he had “a lovely conversation about life” while refunding her unwanted substitutions.

Waitrose, which had claimed top spot in each of the past two online mystery shops, slipped to fifth spot. However, it still managed a highly creditable score of 82 for this order in Manchester.

Our shopper received all 33 items substitution-free and praised the polite driver. The score was only dragged down by an issue with short-dated raspberries and glitches on the website a couple of times as our shopper ordered.

Surprisingly, it was the two pureplay online specialists at the bottom of the table this week. Ocado came sixth with 75 points. Our Canvey Island-based shopper received all 33 items but the delivery was late, as the driver said he had been caught in traffic. He spent just three minutes with our shopper and left the whole order in seven bags in her porch. Our shopper received a voucher for money off her next shop as some products would have been cheaper at Tesco.

Amazon managed just 64 for its delivery in Acton in London. This was largely down to availability: five items were not available to order on the site and our shopper felt only one acceptable alternative was suggested. Then of the 29 items she ordered, one was not delivered.