Winner: Tesco
Tesco can celebrate a decade as Britain’s favourite supermarket, having topped the table for the 10th year in a row.
The UK’s biggest retailer once again came out top in NIQ’s Homescan survey of more than 7,000 households. Consumers rated it highly both in store and online – and particularly enjoyed its loyalty app.
Tesco was ranked top in six out of 10 categories: convenience, promotions, use of technology, breadth of assortment, availability and overall shopping experience.
It was also in the top four in the four other categories: price, quality, environmental standards and ethics.
Overall, 19% of respondents voted for Tesco as their favourite supermarket, down very slightly on the 20% figure in 2023 and 2022. That came as Sainsbury’s and M&S made gains this year.
Some 65% of respondents said they would definitely shop at Tesco, while 29% said they may and only 6% said they definitely wouldn’t – exactly the same scores Tesco earned when shoppers answered the same question last year.
Tesco was also the nation’s favourite online supermarket. Here, 25% of shoppers voted it best, while second-placed Ocado scored 18%.
On loyalty, Tesco was the winner by a country mile. As many as 34% of shoppers voted its Clubcard scheme best – nearly double the 18% recorded for the second-placed Sainsbury’s Nectar scheme.
