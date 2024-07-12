It topped an outstanding evening of celebration at the Royal Albert Hall.

“It was like The BRITS for retail,” said Store Manager of the Year winner Barry Griffiths of Waitrose.

The lavish ceremony, hosted by Myleene Klass and with memorable entertainment from the Mark de Lisser Singers, saw 34 winners announced in total, with Sainsbury’s securing the ultimate award, prevailing over a strong shortlist comprising last year’s winner, Marks & Spencer, as well as Tesco, Lidl and Aldi, and Company Shop Group.

For details of all the winners and why they won, visit The Grocer’s special Grocer Gold Awards coverage here.