Champion: Dualit Home Compostable Coffee Pods Rocketcharged Blend
As the name “Rocketcharged” suggests, this blend from Dualit is a powerful one. But as our judges noted, the flavour is also carefully balanced to cater for all palates. One judge hailed the “rich and deep flavour, with balanced bitter notes”, while another pointed to the “good strength with finely balanced flavour”.
The compostable nature of the pods, which is clearly communicated on pack, was also highlighted as a bonus.
Silver Medal
- Pukka Morning Berry Organic Herbal Tea
Bronze Medal
- CafePod Half-Caff Brunch Blend
- Emmi Caffe Latte Popcorn
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
