Booker is locking prices on over 700 catering lines throughout summer.

The prices will be fixed until 10 September, spanning categories such as grocery, meat & fish, frozen veg, alcohol and soft drinks.

The prices include Hovis Seeded Batch 800g for £1.19, Chef’s Essentials Soft Spread 2kg for £3.49, and Aperol 70cl for £10.99.

The price lock is showcased in Booker’s Summer Catering Guide, which this year is its biggest ever.

The wholesale giant has also launched 50 new fresh products to give caterers “everything they need capitalise on the season ahead”.

Spearheading the new lines is a premium sirloin club steak, an extension of Booker’s exclusive Blackgate range, which also includes tomahawk, T-Bone and cote de boeuf cuts.

Aligned to its fresh meat offer, Booker has also launched a new range of rubs, seasonings and sauces.

The range consists of Kingston Style Jamaican Jerk, BBQ Steakhouse, San Antonio Style Zesty Dust and Austin Style Mild Smoke House seasoning and rubs, alongside Moroccan, Piri Piri, Fajita and BBQ Mari bases.

There is also Roquito Hot Honey to add to pizzas and chicken wings.

“We want our customers to be better off with Booker,” said Booker catering propositions director Leigh Baker. “We continue to listen to their feedback and focus on what’s important to them.

“We understand it is a busy time for them over the summer, which is why we have pulled out all the stops to give them our strongest package ever in our new Summer Catering Guide.

“We encourage caterers across the UK to speak to us about their needs. We are 100% confident that we can save customers money, drive additional profit and improve their cashflow by being their back storeroom during the busy season ahead.”