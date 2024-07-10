Arla has launched new barista drink products in both dairy and plant-based formats.

The dairy co-op said it was rolling out Arla Barista and Arla Jörđ Oat Barista in a bid to capitalise on the growing trend for specially-formulated fresh barista milk for use with coffee.

Both products had been developed with expert baristas to drive younger shoppers to the fresh fixture and are set to launch this month, Arla said.

“The trend for coffee consumption at home is set to continue and be a strong volume driver for milk – and as the UK’s largest dairy co-operative, we want to ensure our shoppers have access to the best fresh products that will help them to create indulgent coffee moments at home,” said Stuart Ibberson, Arla brand and sustainability director.

Arla Jörđ Oat Barista (rsp: £2/1l carton) offers a “creamy smooth oat milk” and has been created to handle high temperatures and foam without separating in the cut whether serving hot, cold or creating latte art.

It is made using Nordic oats and fortified with fibre, vitamin D and folic acid.

Arla Barista milk (rsp: £1.99/1l carton) has the “perfect balance of fat and protein to create silky smooth micro-foam at home”.

“Dairy will always be at the heart of our co-operative business, and it’s our ambition to continue to build momentum behind the Arla brand,” said Ibberson.

“With Arla Jörđ now being an official part of the Arla family [following a relaunch in February], we have spotted a unique opportunity to offer both fresh plant-based and dairy barista products to give shoppers the opportunity to make their plant-based or dairy choices within the Arla brand.”

Arla is the latest brand to launch a dairy barista milk SKU, with Müller launching a UHT variant in June last year.Trewithen Dairy then launched a fresh Barista milk in May.