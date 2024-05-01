Cathedral City has partnered with chilled meal manufacturer Oscar Mayer to launch its first venture into chilled meals.

The new products include a cheesy lasagne, cottage pie, chicken & bacon pasta bake and macaroni cheese.

It is the first time the Saputo-owned dairy brand has appeared in a chilled meal range.

“For too long the chilled meals category has been content to simply provide options that are a functional purchase for consumers,” said Gordon Walsh, chief commercial officer at Oscar Mayer. “At Oscar Mayer we believe it’s time to go beyond that and create meals that are unique and desirable.

“So, this partnership with Cathedral City is about us really delivering on what consumers want – a meal solution that is still convenient, but also provides restaurant-quality, delicious meals at an affordable price point,” he added.

The range contains 30% more cheese than the nearest own-label equivalent product, said the brands.

“For us, Oscar Mayer is the ideal partner in helping Cathedral City to diversify and expand into different categories,” said Adam Braithwaite, senior vice president, commercial at Saputo Dairy UK. “Their desire to bring exciting, flavour-packed meal solutions to UK consumers, while delivering on both quality and value, aligns perfectly with our ethos.”

This partnership also follows Cathedral City’s recent product launch with Heinz on a new range of “cheesy beanz” and joins the brand’s frozen ready meal range in Iceland.

The range will be available at major UK supermarkets from 1 May.