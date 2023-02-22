Taking place on Tuesday 14 March at Kings Place in London, the event will dive into everything the industry needs to know about Gen Z, with a packed programme of top brands, retailers and industry experts now finalised.

M&S marketing director Sharry Cramond will share the secrets behind the retailer’s success on social, Candy Kittens co-founders Ed Williams and Jamie Laing will share their journey from reality TV to becoming one of the UK’s fastest growing confectionery brands and Huel CEO James McMaster will talk attendees through the power of growing online communities.

Speakers from Ocado, JustEat, allplants and Zapp will come together in a panel discussion to talk through the challenges and opportunities of catering to the ‘need it now’ generation in grocery, while experts from Meta, We Are Social UK, Havas Media Group, and Oliver Wyman will provide their advice on how to craft marketing strategies that cut through the noise.

Global consultants Edelman will also take to the stage to share exclusive research and insights on the growing influence of Gen Z on the consumer goods sector, while youth-led activism movement Bite Back 2030 will deliver their rallying cry for the industry to work alongside passionate Gen-Z-ers to affect broader change in health and sustainability.

And we’ll even be joined by top social media influencers Sian Lenihan and Fats Timbo, along with influencer marketing experts Nora Millar, of the Millar Agency and Hannah Ryan, of The Goat Agency, to talk attendees through the nuts and bolts of creating partnerships that work.

“Connecting with Gen Z consumers is critical for the UK grocery industry and so I’m so thrilled to announce such an incredible line-up of speakers that will be joining us on March 14,” says The Grocer editor Adam Leyland. “This is a unique chance to listen to and network with some of the leading names in the business. It’s not to be missed.”

For more information on the programme, speaker opportunities and to purchase tickets, please visit thegrocer-conferences.co.uk.