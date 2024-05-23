Kellanova has recalled Chocolate Corn Flakes after identifying a potential choking hazard.

It has received complaints from consumers who have found that the product contains hard lumps of cereal that do not break down when eaten with milk.

Although the defect impacted “a small proportion of boxes”, it meant there was “a minimal risk these hard lumps could potentially cause dental damage or be a choking hazard”, said Kellanova.

As such, the company has urged shoppers to “check their cupboards and if they have a box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour cereal, please dispose of it”.

Consumers can contact the Kellanova Customer Care team online with any questions on what to do and how to receive reimbursement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Kellanova.

The product has been on sale since January, available in Tesco, One Stop, Londis, Budgens, Booker Premier stores and Booker Cash & Carry outlets.

“It’s important to say that the risk of injury from these hard lumps of chocolate cereal is minimal but we’re not willing to compromise on quality or safety,” said a spokeswoman for Kellanova.

“We are asking customers and consumers to dispose of any product they have and contact us for a refund.

“We have also let the regulator know about this issue and are working with them on the next steps.”