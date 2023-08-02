Performance drinks startup Amino Drinks has secured £300k from the East of England Regional Loan Scheme to support its growth.

The Kings Lynn-based business produces a range of powdered nutrition drinks combining amino acids with “scientifically backed” ingredients, with the aim of enhancing health and sports performance.

Funding will be used for sales and marketing and to expand the operations and fulfilment departments, with the recruitment of additional staff as the business continues to grow its online presence.

The drinks range is plant-based, zero sugar and low calorie, with no artificial colours or flavours. Products to aid improved sleep and hydration are also in the pipeline.

CEO Simon Carty, who launched the brand in 2019, said the funding came at “an exciting time” for the business as it expanded its warehouse to meet expected demand.

“Our mission is to positively influence long-term health and we do this through our smart combinations of different amino acids, which allow our customers to target specific goals for both their mind and body,” he added.

“Amino acids are hugely beneficial not only to enhance workout performance, but they also promote recovery and healing to lots of the body’s fundamental systems.”

Simon Elliott, investment manager at the FSE Group, which manages the loan scheme, said: “The global fitness and wellness market is rapidly expanding, and, with a highly innovative product, Amino is well placed to develop its client base.

“Simon and his team have spent countless hours researching and developing their products to enhance the end results for their customer base. With this they go to market with a unique offering, and we are delighted to be supporting them and wish them all the success for the future.”

The Regional Growth Loan Scheme is managed by the FSE Group on behalf of Local Enterprise Partnerships in the East of England.

Loans between £50,000 and £500,000 are available to established businesses within the East of England that have a minimum annual turnover of £100k.