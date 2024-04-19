Iceland has unveiled a new advertising campaign fronted by TV presenter Josie Gibson.

It marks a return to screen for the frozen specialist, which slashed its marketing budget in 2023 as it battled with high energy costs and the cost of living crisis. The cuts saw the supermarket forgo its 2023 Christmas advert.

Iceland had made a “significant investment” in the new 12-month primetime TV campaign, which will feature the slogan ‘That’s why we go to Iceland’, a revived and more modern version of its long-running slogan ‘That’s why mums go to Iceland’.

The first advert will air on Friday 19 April, with Iceland adverts appearing alongside shows including Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea and Gogglebox, and ITV’s In for a Penny and Britain’s Got Talent throughout the year.

Shot in an Iceland store, it sees Gibson showing off a selection of Iceland’s £1 or Less value own-label products, alongside branded lines including Goodfella’s Pizza and Birdseye.

“All these bargains in just one shop,” Gibson exclaims. “That’s why we go to Iceland.”

Alongside the primetime TV adverts, she’s also set to be the face of Iceland’s seasonal summer and Christmas adverts later in the year.

Iceland executive chairman Richard Walker described Gibson as the “ideal person” for Iceland’s campaign.

“With her famous warmth and positivity, Josie is the perfect person to encapsulate the friendly welcome all our customers receive at Iceland and we’re delighted to have her on board.

“Iceland’s always been number one with mums and our new campaign celebrates our growing customer base, from across all aspects of the great British public,” Walker added.

“We’re excited to be working with Josie and can’t wait to see the great things we’ll do together to show that’s why we go to Iceland.”

Gibson said it was “incredibly surreal” to be working with Iceland, which she remembered shopping in as a little girl.

“I love that Iceland is a great British business always doing the right thing for shoppers. I admire and support their commitment to bringing the best value products and deals to its customers,” she said.

“Shooting the ad and meeting the team was so much fun and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Iceland revealed it had “substantially reduced” its marketing spend in the year to March 2023, in annual results published to Companies House shortly after Walker had announced the supermarket had made the “no-brainer” decision not to run a 2023 Christmas advert.

Instead, the supermarket would invest “single-mindedly” on the promotion of its food offer, and growing its own-label and exclusive brand partnerships, an ongoing programme under food director Andrew Staniland.