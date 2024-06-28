Have you ever wondered how Swizzels makes its Squashies sweets so squashy? The brand takes us to an animated version of its factory to tell us in a fun, silly ad.

The ad combines stop motion and CGI to charming effect. A white-coated scientist, voiced by the narrator from Come Dine with Me, introduces us to his ‘Squashifier’, which inflates and pleasingly rubberises anything passed through it.

After a demonstration, we’re invited to see it in action in the factory – but our boffin is dismayed to find staff rather misusing the item – in an amusing, PG-friendly manner, of course.

It’s sure to appeal to kids (or anyone who thinks big bums are funny), and continues a fine TV and film tradition of magical, inventive confectionery factories.