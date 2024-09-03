Upfield has expanded its Flora Plant B+tter range with an “industry first” Smoked Garlic flavour.

The new variant (rsp: £1.75/125g) will launch into 250 select Sainsbury’s stores from 29 September.

Flora said the new launch furthered its mission to provide “better-for-the-planet” alternatives to dairy without sacrificing on taste.

“We’re excited to launch Flora Smoked Garlic as a category first and, once again, push the boundaries of what’s possible with plant-based innovation,” said Ian Hepburn, UK marketing director at Upfield.

“We know the UK loves garlic in their food and so it has always been an ambition to bring this iconic flavour to our product range.”

The brand claimed its plant-oils-based dairy alternative had a 78% lower climate impact than dairy butter in the UK.

This meant switching to 1kg of Flora Smoked Garlic instead of dairy would save carbon emissions equivalent to charging a smartphone over night for 59 months, according to the brand.

“It’s a testament to Flora’s incredible research and development team that we’ve been able to achieve this feat in less than 12 months,” said Hepburn. “This is yet another example of how industry-leading innovation is making it easier for people to enjoy their favourite flavours with delicious products that have less climate impact than dairy.”

Hepburn told The Grocer that while the product is limited-edition for the time being, if it performs well it could become a permanent fixture.

He added that the brand is looking at other savoury flavours, with a couple expected to launch in the new year. Upfield plans to keep the ones that perform best.

“We’ll keep an eye on the trends as flavoured butters have definitely become a dynamic part of the category and we’ll listen to the consumer,” he said.

The launch will build on Flora’s ‘Skip the Cow’ campaign.