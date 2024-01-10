Coffee giant JDE Peet’s is to roll out paper refill packs for its instant brands in the UK.

The packs, which were made from more than 85% paper and could be put in home recycling bins, were the result of “a year of research, development and testing”, JDE said.

They had been “specially developed to keep the coffee fresh for 15 months” and had 97% less packaging than a standard 200g glass jar, it added.

The packs were first unveiled by JDE in July last year.

Seven SKUs from Douwe Egberts, Kenco and L’Or (rsps: £6.09-£7.25/125g-150g) would roll into UK grocers from this month.

They were: Kenco Smooth 150g Paper Refill, Kenco Rich 150g Paper Refill, Kenco Decaf 150g Paper Refill, L’Or Classique 125g Paper Refill, L’Or Intense 125g Paper Refill, L’Or Decafeine 125g Paper Refill, and Douwe Egberts Pure Gold.

Their launch made JDE the first major UK coffee brand to switch from plastic to paper for refills, the Kenco brand owner claimed.

The new packs would replace existing existing plastic packs for Kenco and Douwe Egberts and would be introduced for the L’Or brand for the first time.

“Research shows consumers want to embrace reusable and refillable packaging, 76% of shoppers are looking to recycle more – but ‘ease of recycling’ can be a significant barrier,” said Roberto De Felice, JDE marketing director for UK & Ireland. “Our new packs will help empower consumers to make greener choices by making it easier to recycle and driving wider adoption of refills.

“Taking this crucial stride confirms our commitment to advancing our sustainability goals to make 100% of our packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2030.”