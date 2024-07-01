Kellanova is bringing its $1bn (£789m) Cheez-It brand to the UK, with the ambition of making it bigger than Pringles.

It will debut a spin-off product of the cheesy cracker brand, called Snap’d, which launched in the US in 2019.

Cheez-It Snap’d packs comprise “thin and crispy” baked chips with “curvy and crispy edges”.

The snacks, which have been “tweaked for European tastebuds”, will make their debut on 1 August in two variants: Cheese & Chilli and Double Cheese.

They will roll into the multiples and independents in 40g impulse packs (rsp: £1.09), 65g price-marked packs (£1.25) and 150g sharing bags (rsp: £2).

The launch will be supported by an £18m marketing push from September, including a TV advert, radio, out-of-home advertising, sampling, PoS and social media.

Cheez-It original crackers were first introduced by the Green & Green Company in the US over 100 years ago, in 1921.

It was acquired by Sunshine Foods, then Keebler, before being snapped up by Kellogg in 2001.

Kellogg Company was renamed Kellanova in October, as it separated from its North American Cereal business WK Kellogg Co and set its sights on growth in snacking.

Kellanova said it had “identified an opportunity to re-engage a younger audience looking for a real cheese snack that packs a punch”.

“When we became Kellanova back in October last year, we said we wanted to become a snacking powerhouse, and bringing our hero US Cheez-It brand to the UK is demonstrative of this ambition,” said Kellanova UK & Ireland MD Chris Silcock.