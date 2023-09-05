Internet sensation Jimmy Donaldson is plotting to expend the range of products sold under the MrBeast name in the UK.

Beast Holdings, the parent company for the business dealings of the YouTube star, has applied for a host of trademarks covering snacks, confectionery, cereal and non-alcoholic beverages.

It has requested to trademark the MrBeast name under classes 29 and 30, covering cereal fruit, nut and seed-based snacks, as well as candy bars, cookies, breakfast cereals and gummies.

It also applied under class 32, which covers carbonated beverages including sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks and fruit juices.

Donaldson launched direct-to-consumer sales of his Feastables snack range in the UK earlier this year.

So far, the UK range comprises a chocolate and peanut butter bar Deez Nuts, a puffed rice chocolate bar Crunch, as well as milk chocolate and original chocolate flavoured variants.

The chocolate bars rolled into Asda stores in July.

The MrBeast Feastables range in the US currently includes plant-based chocolate chip cookies made with gluten-free flour, and ‘Karl Gummies’ in a sour green apple flavour.

Donaldson is YouTube’s most popular individual, boosting 181 million subscribers. The influencer launched his channel in 2012 when he was 13 years old, and has gained notoriety for his viral online stunts and cash giveaways.

His Feastables range debuted in the US in January 2022 and – prior to their official launch in the UK – had been sold for upwards of £8 per bar via independent retailers and third-party sellers on Amazon.

Beast Holdings did not immediately respond to The Grocer’s request for comment on the trademark activity.