PepsiCo has added an Extra Flamin’ Hot variant to each of its Doritos, Walkers Max and Wotsits Crunchy ranges.

The innovations responded to consumer demand for more varied spicy snacks, said PepsiCo.

Both Doritos (163g) and Walkers Max (130g) Extra Flamin’ Hot are HFSS compliant, while the Wotsits Crunchy iteration (130g) is not.

All three SKUs will roll into retailers this month (rsp: £2.50).

Meanwhile, the existing Flamin’ Hot variant, available across Wotsits Giants and Cheetos, will be renamed ‘Sweet & Spicy Flamin’ Hot’.

“Shoppers are looking for elevated snacking experiences and intense flavours, so we’re turning up the heat with this launch,” said Doritos senior marketing manager Rob Pothier.

“We can’t wait to bring Extra Flamin’ Hot to the UK, and given the response we’ve already seen worldwide, we’re certain shoppers will be just as excited.”

PepsiCo was encouraging retailers “to merchandise the range together to form a striking purple block in-aisle to disrupt shoppers and drive sales”, Pothier added.

The launch will be backed by a multimillion-pound marketing push, starting in April and running for two months, across TV, digital and social media. A second wave will follow later in the year.

It comes as rival crisps brands have been launching spicy variants into retail over recent months, in a bid to drive incremental sales.

Pringles overhauled its spicy Sizzl’n range last month, renaming it ‘Hot’ and adding new flavours.

Meanwhile, viral spicy tortilla chips brand Takis secured its first permanent UK grocery listing with Co-op last month.