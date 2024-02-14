Viral TikTok snacking brand Takis has secured its first permanent grocery listing with Co-op.

Two variants – Fuego and Volcano (rsp: £2/100g) – of its spicy rolled tortilla chips will roll into 600 of the retailer’s stores on 28 February.

Fuego combines hot chilli pepper and tangy lime for “extreme” heat, according to the brand. Volcano, meanwhile, offers “an intensely cheesy flavour with a cheeky fiery hit”.

The move follows an Aldi Specialbuy listing for Takis in September 2023, which saw the retailer introduce a one pack per shopper limit on the snacks due to high demand.

According to Takis, its global sales have now surpassed $2bn (£1.6m). The brand has gone viral in the US over recent years, amassing 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 348k followers on Instagram as a result of shoppers videoing themselves eating the spicy chips.

The brand’s Fuego variant first reached UK shelves in 2021, backed by a £1m push from owner Grupo Bimbo. According to NIQ data, Takis’ value reached £11.3m in last year [52 w/e 9 September 2023].

“Our spicy rolled tortilla chips have been kicking up a storm in the UK,” said head of Takis UK Alison Georgakis.

“Takis is a product ripe for the gen Z market – the super-snacking generation who are on the hunt for foods that stimulate their senses.

“This move marks the beginning of a bold distribution strategy for Takis. Expect to see listings expand significantly throughout the year,” Georgakis added.

As reported by The Grocer in December, PepsiCo appears to be eyeing a UK launch for its own Takis-style snack, spicy Doritos spin-off Dinamita.

It has applied to register a logo featuring the brand name as a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office under class 29, covering potato crisps, and class 30, accounting for corn chips and tortilla chips.

The spicy, taquito-style tortilla chips made their US debut in 2012, initially launching in Chile Limon and Nacho Picoso variants.