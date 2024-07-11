The Coconut Collab has launched a plant-based yoghurt alternative packing 10g of protein.

Its new Protein Yog (rsp: £2.75/350g), described as “thick and creamy” and “plant-powered”, is available in Tesco and Ocado.

The NPD is made of a blend of coconut cream and coconut water, combined with added almond and soy protein, to hit 10g of protein per 170g serving. It’s also naturally low in sugar and gluten free.

The recipe had been in development for four years, said MD Anna Dominey.

“A lot of plant-based protein sources can be quite bitter, or taste a bit like cardboard, so getting that taste delivery right is difficult,” she explained, adding the brand had tested 12 different types of plant-based protein before settling on a recipe.

The brand’s customers were looking for something minimally processed, she added. “It’s really smooth, it’s really creamy, it’s not cloying in the mouth,” like other protein products, she said.

To support the launch, the brand has partnered with nutritionist and menopause specialist Emma Bardwell to highlight the important role protein plays at all stages of life, particularly menopause.

“I still see so many women who aren’t eating enough [protein],” said Bardwell. “Protein is a game-changing tool in your nutrition toolkit. In fact, if there’s just one thing you do today to benefit how you feel tomorrow, I suggest increasing the amount of protein you consume.”

The brand has also unveiled new research, which revealed one in five women don’t have a conversation about menopause until they are over 40 years old, despite more than half believing these conversations should happen by the age of 30.

The research finds that a quarter (24%) of women (21% aged 35-44) do not understand how their nutritional needs change during the menopause, while a further 50% confess that they do not or did not know how to prepare for menopause, with two in five feeling let down by the level of information on menopause available.

“[Menopause] is one of those things where as I started to look into it, it became more and more interesting for us as a brand in terms of who our audience is today as we really over index with female consumers,” Dominey said, especially in light of many of the protein propositions already on the market which are aimed at men and gym goers.

The brand has also launched the UK’s first plant-based, on-the-go Yog & Granola (rsp: £2.50/135g), available in WHSmith outlets across the country, pairing its coconut yoghurt with crunchy granola clusters.