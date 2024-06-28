Walkers has added HFSS-compliant spin-offs for Wotsits and Monster Munch under a new sub-brand.

Called Yummy With, the range comprises snacks made with chickpea and containing 25% less salt than the average extruded product.

It includes three multipacks in “exciting new flavours”: Wotsits Cheese Toastie, Wotsits Crispy Bacon (both rsp: £2/6x12g) and Monster Munch BBQ Sauce (rsp: £2/6x16g).

Each individual pack weighs in at under 100 calories.

“The success of Walkers’ existing product lines, along with the trust and recognition associated with the brand, provides the perfect foundation to introduce the Yummy With range,” said Walkers.

The multipacks will hit grocers and convenience stores on 1 July.

“We know consumers are on the hunt for smarter snacking options, but they aren’t willing to compromise on taste,” said Walkers senior brand manager Phoebe Chapman.

“Over several years, we’ve meticulously crafted the range to perfect the formulation, aligning with the beloved light and airy texture that consumers adore.”

The innovations contribute towards Walkers’ ambition to make 50% of its sales from snacks that are non-HFSS or under 100 calories by 2025.

The crisps giant claimed in May 2023 it was already halfway towards its goal. Since then, it has made Sunbites HFSS compliant, added two compliant variants for Sensations and launched a non-HFSS Extra Flamin’ Hot sub-brand.