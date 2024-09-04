Fry Family Food has launched a “groundbreaking” Shape & Sizzle formable plant-based mince into Tesco.

The brand claims the NPD is the first shapeable plant-based mince in UK supermarkets, which can be used to create meatballs, burgers and koftas.

Shape & Sizzle Mince (rsp: £2.50/300g) is made from non-GM soya and is sold frozen.

It is 100% vegan, high in fibre, low in saturated fat and a good source of protein.

During product development, a blind consumer taste planel with over 100 plant-based consumers named the product as the best option, according to Fry’s.

“The taste, texture and appearance was highly rated with the taste panellists, which gives us total confidence that this product will be a winner with Tesco shoppers,” said Emma Herring, head of marketing at Fry’s and Livekindly Collective in the UK. “We really hope that this will encourage families up and down the country to try plant-based for the first time or swap out a few more meals, using Fry’s plant-based Shape & Sizzle Mince.”

Brand co-founder Tammy Fry said that innovative food tech was how the category would really move the needle in the plant-based meat space.

“The more we can provide good-quality, tasty, versatile options, the more meals we can make meat-free,” said Fry. “I believe this mince is going to be a testament to that.”