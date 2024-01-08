La Vie has launched its new plant-based ham into the UK market for the first time with an exclusive listing at Tesco.

The new smoked and non-smoked hams launch in the UK following success in France and a five-year development process.

Both variants (rsp: £3/100g) are made using pea protein, soy protein, radish juice concentrate, potassium acetate, salt, natural flavourings and vegan lactic acid.

The ingredients have been designed to combine to create “perfect” texture, juiciness and taste, while also having a protein content of 19.5g per 100g.

Both are also nitrite-free and have five times less saturated fat than pork ham, said the brand.

“The surge in demand for plant-based options in the UK underscores a shift towards conscious eating and sustainable choices,” said Nicolas Schweitzer, CEO of La Vie. “We’re eager to be part of this movement, exclusively with Tesco, offering consumers a savoury and eco-friendly alternative.”

The brand said the launch of the new plant-based ham marked a strategic milestone, coming after its largest French crowdfunding campaign.

“Our plant-based ham, with its authentic taste and French flair, isn’t just a product – it’s a celebration of ethical choices and a flavourful future,” said Schweitzer.

La Vie’s plant-based bacon and lardons will also be available in the UK’s largest retailer for the first time, joining stockists Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado.