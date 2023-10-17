Poundland is set to open another nine former Wilko stores this weekend, taking the total trading under the new occupiers to 37.

The nine set to open as Poundlands on Saturday (21 October) are in Brentwood, Altrincham, Worksop, West Ealing, Wembley, Sale, Seaham, Selly Oak and Bishops Stortford.

Poundland agreed to buy 71 stores from administrators for Wilko last month and began reopening them from 30 September.

The process has seen Poundland offer new roles to hundreds of former Wilko workers, having promised to prioritise them as it struck the deal for stores with PwC.

All the sites to have reopened are offering the grocery, household and general merchandise ranges found in other Poundland stores. The latest nine are also set to offer Poundland’s latest Pepco family clothing range.

Two of the openings on this week’s list will see Poundland relocate into the former Wilko units from nearby stores of its own. In Brentwood, Poundland is moving a third of a mile from 79 High Street into the Bay Tree Centre. In Worksop, it is staying in Priory Shopping Centre, moving from its own branch to a former Wilko unit within the same retail destination.

“We’re proud that to date, we’re the only retailer that’s delivered on its promise to reopen Wilko stores and offer roles to their people,” said Poundland retail director Darren Kay.

“In four short weeks we’ll have opened 37 Wilko stores – an amazing achievement by hundreds of colleagues right across our Poundland business.

“The team that’s making this happen are part of something very special – protecting jobs, keeping high streets alive and serving many new communities. I’d like to thank them for all the hard work that’s making sure these former Wilko stores begin their new Poundland journeys in such good shape.

“While more extensive refits will be scheduled for the new year, we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to their new stores this weekend.”

The Saturday is also set to see Poundland open a new store at Queens Retail Park in Stafford.

Wilko fell into administration in August, leading to the loss of about 12,000 jobs after PwC was unable to find a rescuer for a significant part of the business.

The administration process has also seen B&M agree to buy 51 stores to reopen under its own brand.

The Range has acquired Wilko’s brand and online operation, which relaunched last week.