Sainsbury’s will begin stocking fast-growing energy drink Prime Hydration in stores this week.

Sainsbury’s will sell Prime’s four core flavours – Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch and Ice Pop – which will retail at £2 for 500ml. It will also list a limited-edition Orange & Mango flavour that was launched last week, making Sainsbury’s the first supermarket to list the SKU, which will sell at £2.50 per 500ml bottle.

The Grocer revealed last week that Sainsbury’s was planning on stocking Prime, after Prime Tracker UK, which tracks listings of the drink, shared screenshots from the supermarket’s internal stocking system.

Prime Tracker UK later shared details of an update sent to Sainsbury’s staff explaining that the drink would initially be launched on a “when it’s gone it’s gone basis”, though staff were told “there may be future opportunities to restock”.

🚨 SAINSBURY'S CONFIRMED 🚨

🚨 FIRST STORE TO HAVE KSI ORANGE & MANGO🚨



Sainsbury's are expecting to receive stock NEXT WEEK by the 22nd!!!...INCLUDING KSI ORANGE & MANGO! They will be first store to stock it!



I'll save @KSI a job - with Sainsbury's, When it's gone - it's gone. pic.twitter.com/j50XM9lTq3 — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) February 17, 2023

Sainsbury’s told staff that stocking Prime “is an amazing opportunity for Sainsbury’s as it has been a massive trend in the market”. The retailer said it expected the initial listing to “deliver over £4m in incremental sales” for the business, per the screenshots.

“We know our customers actively seek the latest in product innovation. We are excited to be launching the following Prime Hydration products in store from Tuesday 21 February,” a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman told The Grocer.

It becomes the latest major supermarket to announce it is stocking Prime, which is owned by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, after Morrisons confirmed plans last week. It did not disclose any details over the time and amount listed, however.

Asda was the first to list Prime under an exclusivity deal that expired in January. A subsequent launch in Aldi drew headlines, after videos emerged showing chaotic scenes of shoppers scrambling for limited stock.

Tesco, despite listing the drink in its internal system, has so far decided not to stock it following concerns its bottler Refresco could not guarantee consistent supply.

Spar and a series of independent convenience stores have also stocked bottles and cans of Prime, acquired through independent relationships with US wholesalers.