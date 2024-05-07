Tropicana Brands Group is to diversify its two main juice brands into carbonates and energy drinks.

The PAI Partners and PepsiCo joint venture has unveiled Tropicana Sparkling and Naked Natural Energy, a duo of new innovations for the convenience channel.

The new Tropicana Sparkling range comprises Zesty Orange and Tropical Twist, which have two times the fruit content of the sparkling category average, TBG said.

They were made with “hand-picked fruits” and natural ingredients, making them “the perfect lunchtime accompaniment”, it added.

Naked Energy, meanwhile, is a “natural energy drink option crafted with real fruit, natural caffeine, no added sugar and essential vitamins”.

Available in Gold (orange, pineapple and mango) and Red (apple, raspberry and goji berry) variants, the range was developed after Kantar consumer insight showed 80% of consumers refused to buy into energy drinks over concerns about “price, health, artificial ingredients and high sugar content”, TBG said.

Both innovations have rolled out to retailers including WH Smith and Shell in a 250ml slimline can format (pmp: £1).

Their introduction marked “a real pivot” for the TBG business, according to UK&I marketing director Elizabeth Ashdown.

“With Naked, we are leveraging the brand’s fruit and functionality credentials to democratise the world of natural energy drinks, and with Tropicana, we are bringing genuine fruit expertise to the fruit sparkling category,” she said. “In both, we are better able to meet consumer demand for more natural, healthier drinks for their everyday on-the-go needs.

“This significant investment underscores Tropicana’s commitment to solidifying its position as a pioneer in the fruit-based beverage industry,” she added.

The NPD is the latest in a string of moves from TBG to try and revitalise Tropicana, sales volumes of which slid 30.7% last year [NIQ 52 w/e 23 December 2023].

In a bid to turn around the fortunes of its flagship brand and Naked – volumes of which have fallen by 23.1% [NIQ] – TBG last month appointed KP Snacks sales director Andy Riddle to be its new general manager for UK and Ireland.

Tropicana, meanwhile, has also undergone a brand refresh and an overhaul of its juice portfolio.

Unveiled last month were a Special Start range of “pure pressed fruit juices” and two new additions to its Multivitamin Boost range.

In March, two new ambient juice ranges – Rise & Shine and Tropicana Fruit Sensation – were also added in a bid to woo private-label juice shoppers.