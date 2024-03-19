This Easter Co-op is mixing it up. Its range includes Hot Hot Hot Cross Buns as a fiery take on a classic, and a new vegan Salted Toffee Crunch Egg in its Gro range as a sweet tribute to Co-op’s long-standing Fairtrade journey.
With exclusive deals for Co-op members, this short and sweet range will add some contemporary zest to a traditional Easter. Top picks from the new range include:
Gro Fairtrade Salted Toffee Crunch Easter Egg
£4.50/150g
Milk-free Easter egg with toffee flavour pieces and a sprinkle of Anglesey sea salt. Made with Fairtrade cocoa. Suitable for vegans.
Irresistible Fairtrade Chocolate Honeycomb Egg
£7/180g
Dark chocolate blended with creamy blonde chocolate, with crunchy honeycomb inclusions and a hint of salt. Supporting cocoa farmers, the ‘Good Egg’ is made with Fairtrade chocolate.
Irresistible Hot Hot Hot Cross Buns
£1.60/four-pack
Hot cross buns with dried jalapeños and chilli peppers, bird’s eye chilli powder and sweet chilli sauce.
Spring Party Fairy Cupcakes
£2.50/nine-pack
Nine-pack of fairy cupcakes with icing and Easter-themed sprinkles.
Lady Baa Baa Cupcakes
£2.25/four-pack
Four-pack of cupcakes decorated with icing sheep and icing grass with Easter-themed sprinkles.
