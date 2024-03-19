This Easter Co-op is mixing it up. Its range includes Hot Hot Hot Cross Buns as a fiery take on a classic, and a new vegan Salted Toffee Crunch Egg in its Gro range as a sweet tribute to Co-op’s long-standing Fairtrade journey.

With exclusive deals for Co-op members, this short and sweet range will add some contemporary zest to a traditional Easter. Top picks from the new range include: