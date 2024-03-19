This Easter Co-op is mixing it up. Its range includes Hot Hot Hot Cross Buns as a fiery take on a classic, and a new vegan Salted Toffee Crunch Egg in its Gro range as a sweet tribute to Co-op’s long-standing Fairtrade journey.

With exclusive deals for Co-op members, this short and sweet range will add some contemporary zest to a traditional Easter. Top picks from the new range include: 

Gro Fairtrade Salted Toffee Crunch Easter Egg

£4.50/150g

Milk-free Easter egg with toffee flavour pieces and a sprinkle of Anglesey sea salt. Made with Fairtrade cocoa. Suitable for vegans.

 

Irresistible Fairtrade Chocolate Honeycomb Egg

£7/180g

Dark chocolate blended with creamy blonde chocolate, with crunchy honeycomb inclusions and a hint of salt. Supporting cocoa farmers, the ‘Good Egg’ is made with Fairtrade chocolate. 

 

Irresistible Hot Hot Hot Cross Buns

£1.60/four-pack

Hot cross buns with dried jalapeños and chilli peppers, bird’s eye chilli powder and sweet chilli sauce. 

 

Spring Party Fairy Cupcakes

£2.50/nine-pack

Nine-pack of fairy cupcakes with icing and Easter-themed sprinkles.

 

Lady Baa Baa Cupcakes

£2.25/four-pack

Four-pack of cupcakes decorated with icing sheep and icing grass with Easter-themed sprinkles.

