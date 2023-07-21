Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius. For CACI’s shopper segmentation of the other stores we visited this week see the online report at www.thegrocer.co.uk/stores/the-grocer-33

Tell me a bit about your career at Sainsbury’s? I’ve been in retail for 29 years, working in various roles. Like most people, I worked my way up through the ranks – mainly as a store and deputy manager. I love being in the store, it’s a great place to work. Its fantastic to have so many opportunities.

What’s the store like? There’s a broad spectrum of customers and a real family atmosphere within the store. I truly believe the colleagues are the heartbeat of that. Being a small town, we have a lot of competition on our doorstep. So when customers come to Sainsbury’s Bodmin, they choose to shop here, which is fantastic. The store is slightly seasonal as well – we get an influx of customers that come down to Cornwall on holidays.

Tell me about the area? Bodmin is a lovely Cornish market town, right in the heart of Cornwall. The store is just at the start of the Camel Trail, a popular cycle route, and the town has been through some investment to make it more cycle-friendly.

How do you prepare for the summer trade? Preparation for the summer starts prior to Easter, which allows us to get things in place for the influx of customers once the schools break up. I do hope the weather is favourable – with the sun out, it makes an awful lot of difference to trade. The planning goes in to making sure the availability is good and that we have the right volume of colleagues in the store to give the best service we can.

What’s been selling well in store? Since the launch of Nectar Prices, I’ve really seen customers resonate with the deals. They find Nectar so quick and easy to use as well. They’re really feeling the value, which is important within our store.

How are you drawing attention to Nectar Prices? The purple point-of-sale material for Nectar Prices speaks volumes. When you walk into a Sainsbury’s store these days, it resonates – you can’t miss the offers.

Overall in the G33, checkout service has declined due to queues. How do you tackle this? In store multi-skilling is so important, and being able to react quickly to opportunities at the checkouts. And I think people are really beginning to embrace technology such as SmartShop to have a quicker and easier shopping experience.

What changes have you made in store over the last year? We’ve had a coffee machine put in and we’ve also revamped the produce department, things like headings and fixtures. The quality of our fruit and veg is excellent and I think it’s a real hero department.

What other investments have you made? On the checkout we’ve removed some of the main bank checkouts to put in more self-service tills. The speed of checkouts definitely improved when we added those extra checkouts.

What plans do you have coming up for the store? We will focus on continuing the work around value, including the price match campaign and [value range] Stamford Street coming in.

What’s your favourite line? As a customer, I like to treat myself to the Taste the Difference range. I love cooking fresh but I do like the odd Taste the Difference ready meal like the moussaka. They’re fantastic. And the wine is wonderful too. Taste the Difference is a credit to Sainsbury’s and the quality that we have.