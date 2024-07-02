Winner: Dash Water

Wonky fruit champion Dash was already ticking along nicely. But in 2023, the brand supercharged its growth on the back of a £13m Series A round.

Those funds have help scale sales and distribution. Dash is now sitting pretty with £25m in RSV, up 55% year on year. It is stocked in more than 11,000 stores including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose.

But investor cash hasn’t been the only driver of growth. Last year, Dash surveyed 2,000 of its consumers, and found shoppers were switching to the brand from sugary soft drinks.

So it decided to talk more about health credentials in its marketing, which nonetheless retained a playful tone.

Fun stunts – such as the viral campaign for its Lime NPD – have bolstered brand awareness and its social media following (Instagram followers are up 31%, while TikTok has boomed by over 800%).

