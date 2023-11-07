Champion: Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice
Ginsters caused quite the stir back in 2019 with the rollout of its first vegan pasty. It has since continued its focus on meat-free, culminating in the launch of this Creamy Mushroom Garlic Slice into Tesco as a limited edition last year.
The product was so successful it is now a permanent fixture in the Ginsters range. This success was replicated among our judging panel, who hailed its “great and creamy filling” and high-quality pastry, which was not too flaky.
Judges also were also impressed by the competitive price point of £1.95 for 170g.
Silver
- Higgidy Spinach & Red Pepper Vegan Muffins
Bronze
- Higgidy Sweet Potato Katsu Little Lattices
The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Plant-based Food-to-go
