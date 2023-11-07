Champion: Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice

Ginsters caused quite the stir back in 2019 with the rollout of its first vegan pasty. It has since continued its focus on meat-free, culminating in the launch of this Creamy Mushroom Garlic Slice into Tesco as a limited edition last year.

The product was so successful it is now a permanent fixture in the Ginsters range. This success was replicated among our judging panel, who hailed its “great and creamy filling” and high-quality pastry, which was not too flaky.

Judges also were also impressed by the competitive price point of £1.95 for 170g.

Silver

Higgidy Spinach & Red Pepper Vegan Muffins

Bronze

Higgidy Sweet Potato Katsu Little Lattices

