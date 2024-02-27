Waitrose is to succeed Sainsbury’s as the latest supermarket to sponsor The Great British Bake Off.

The supermarket’s idents, featuring the slogan “The Great British Bake Off: proudly sponsored by Waitrose” will appear alongside episodes of the forthcoming series of the show, which airs on Channel 4 later this year.

It will also appear across the rest of the Bake Off lineup, which includes The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great British Bake Off Festive Specials and Junior Bake Off, which are all made by Love Productions.

Waitrose’s first appearance will be in ‘coming-soon’ on-air trailers for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, which will air from 3 March.

The deal was brokered by media agency MG OMD, with the overall campaign and indents created by Saatchi & Saatchi, which has been JLP’s creative partner since May 2023.

“This is a great partnership for Waitrose, Bake Off is a firm favourite with many of our customers,” said Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell.

“It presents us with an opportunity to share our love of food with a like-minded audience. There are few other opportunities that could offer the scale and impact of this primetime show, in such a contextually perfect environment, and with a brand tone of voice that complements our own so well.”

Waitrose became the latest supermarket to be associated with the show, which is in its 15th series – taking the mantle from Sainsbury’s, which has been the main sponsor for the past two series.

Aldi was previously the main sponsor, after taking over from Amazon in 2020.

“As the name states, The Great British Bake Off is quintessentially British, so it is a joy to team up with another iconic British brand, Waitrose, for this sponsorship,” said Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader at Channel 4.

“The partnership is a perfect pairing, combining Channel 4’s heart-warming GBBO content with viewers’ love of feelgood food. Broadcast sponsorship remains the optimum environment for brands to align themselves with the positive attributes of the shows that audiences actively seek out.”