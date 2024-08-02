Where Andrex has puppies, Cushelle has a koala. He’s called Kenny, and the bog roll brand’s new ad hands him his first speaking part in 14 years. It obviously went well last time.

In a relaxed Aussie brogue, Kenny introduces us to Denise, who is watching reality show ‘House Husbands of Alaska’ on her phone, while on the lav. The “softest-ever” Cushelle she’s stashed is “the perfect complement to those rugged hunks”, he reckons. Luxury.

Just as you’re starting to think it’s a bit weird that he’s in Denise’s bathroom, she spots him. Kenny is unperturbed by her scream as the ad cuts away to a pack shot.

It’s a funny rug pull, positioning Cushelle’s creature as a more grown-up – if admittedly quite creepy – alternative to Andrex’s innocent pups.